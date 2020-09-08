Wind Advisory issued September 8 at 4:46PM CDT until September 10 at 8:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, and Eastern
Culberson County.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.