Flood Advisory issued September 9 at 4:31AM MDT until September 9 at 7:30AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 730 AM MDT.

* At 431 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Columbus, Akela, Carzalia Valley, Hermanas, Sunshine, Rock Hound

State Park, Macho Springs Wind Farm, Uvas Valley and Camp Ramsey.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.