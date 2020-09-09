Special Weather Statement issued September 9 at 3:30AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 327 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles west of Deming, moving east at 20 mph.

Up to 0.75 inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible

with this storm. Strong winds and heavy rain will make for difficult

driving conditions along I-10.

Locations impacted include…

Deming, Gage, Uvas Valley, Macho Springs Wind Farm and Cookes Peak.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 60 and

95.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.