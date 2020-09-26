Red Flag Warning issued September 26 at 2:17PM MDT until September 26 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Dry and Windy Conditions Today and Sunday Afternoon Will

Result in Red Flag Conditions Across the Sacramento Mountain and

Western Lowland Areas Respectively…

A surface trough over northeastern NM will create a tight surface

pressure gradient over central NM today. Winds could be gusty,

resulting from 35mph winds at the top of the mixing height layer

this afternoon. Dry fuels exist in both areas, as well as

persisting Min RH values around 10 – 15% through the whole area

Saturday and Sunday. The surface trough migrates southeast Sunday,

as well as high pressure at the surface building around the

central NM/AZ border. The strongest winds shift to FWZone 111

Sunday. West to northwest surface winds of 15 to 20 mph are

likely along with gusts up to 30 mph. This will result in critical

fire weather conditions for northern portions of the Sacramento

Mountains Saturday afternoon, and NM FWZone 111 Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to

6 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 113 which includes the

Sacramento Mountains. North of US-70 will see more consistent

RF conditions, where south of US-70 will see isolated RF

conditions.

* WIND…West winds at the 20-foot level will increase to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph through the afternoon and early evening

hours Tuesday.

* HUMIDITY…Relative humidity will drop to 10 to 15 percent

across most of the area.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Little to no threat of thunderstorms at this

time.

* IMPACTS…Existing fires may exhibit extreme fire behavior

and large growth. Any new fires that develop will likely

spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be

careful of activities that may produce sparks.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.