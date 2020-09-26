Red Flag Warning issued September 26 at 2:17PM MDT until September 27 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Dry and Windy Conditions Today and Sunday Afternoon Will
Result in Red Flag Conditions Across the Sacramento Mountain and
Western Lowland Areas Respectively…
A surface trough over northeastern NM will create a tight surface
pressure gradient over central NM today. Winds could be gusty,
resulting from 35mph winds at the top of the mixing height layer
this afternoon. Dry fuels exist in both areas, as well as
persisting Min RH values around 10 – 15% through the whole area
Saturday and Sunday. The surface trough migrates southeast Sunday,
as well as high pressure at the surface building around the
central NM/AZ border. The strongest winds shift to FWZone 111
Sunday. West to northwest surface winds of 15 to 20 mph are
likely along with gusts up to 30 mph. This will result in critical
fire weather conditions for northern portions of the Sacramento
Mountains Saturday afternoon, and NM FWZone 111 Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM
MDT Sunday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111, as well as isolated
conditions in Fire weather zone 110 along US-90 south of Silver
City.
* WIND…West winds at the 20-foot level will increase to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph through the afternoon and early evening
hours Tuesday.
* HUMIDITY…Relative humidity will drop to 10 to 15 percent
across most of the area.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Little to no threat of thunderstorms at this
time.
* IMPACTS…Existing fires may exhibit extreme fire behavior
and large growth. Any new fires that develop will likely
spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be
careful of activities that may produce sparks.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
