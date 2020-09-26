Red Flag Warning issued September 26 at 7:36PM MDT until September 27 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Dry and Windy Conditions Will Return to Southwestern New

Mexico Sunday Afternoon Resulting in Red Flag Conditions…

A surface trough over eastern New Mexico will shift towards the

Rio Grande on Sunday, creating a tight surface pressure gradient

and gusty winds over parts of southwestern New Mexico. Winds at

the 20-foot level will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts around 30 mph

during the afternoon. With Minimum Relative Humidity values

expected to be around 10 percent, and dry fuels in place, Red Flag

Warning criteria area expected to be met.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 111, as well as isolated

conditions in Fire Weather Zone 110 along US-90 south of Silver

City.

* WIND…West winds at the 20-foot level will increase to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph through the afternoon and early evening

hours on Sunday.

* HUMIDITY…Relative humidity will drop to 10 to 12 percent

across most of the area.

* IMPACTS…Existing fires may exhibit extreme fire behavior

and large growth. Any new fires that develop will likely

spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be

careful of activities that may produce sparks.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.