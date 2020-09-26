Red Flag Warning issued September 26 at 7:36PM MDT until September 27 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Dry and Windy Conditions Will Return to Southwestern New
Mexico Sunday Afternoon Resulting in Red Flag Conditions…
A surface trough over eastern New Mexico will shift towards the
Rio Grande on Sunday, creating a tight surface pressure gradient
and gusty winds over parts of southwestern New Mexico. Winds at
the 20-foot level will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts around 30 mph
during the afternoon. With Minimum Relative Humidity values
expected to be around 10 percent, and dry fuels in place, Red Flag
Warning criteria area expected to be met.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 111, as well as isolated
conditions in Fire Weather Zone 110 along US-90 south of Silver
City.
* WIND…West winds at the 20-foot level will increase to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph through the afternoon and early evening
hours on Sunday.
* HUMIDITY…Relative humidity will drop to 10 to 12 percent
across most of the area.
* IMPACTS…Existing fires may exhibit extreme fire behavior
and large growth. Any new fires that develop will likely
spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be
careful of activities that may produce sparks.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.