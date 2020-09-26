Red Flag Warning issued September 26 at 8:36AM MDT until September 26 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Dry and Windy Conditions This Afternoon Will Result in Red

Flag Conditions Across Sacramento Mountain Areas…

A surface trough over northeastern NM will create a tight surface

pressure gradient over central NM. Wind could be gusty, resulting

from 35mph winds at the top of the mixing height layer this

afternoon. The past two weeks have seen 10 – 25% of normal

precipitation in that area, leading to fairly dry fuels. Min RH

values have, and will continue to be around 10 – 15% through out

the whole zone. West surface winds of 15 to 20 mph are likely

along with gusts up to 30 mph. The strongest winds will be in the

norther areas of Zone 113. This will result in critical fire

weather conditions for northern portions of the Sacramento

Mountains.

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to

6 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 113 which includes the

Sacramento Mountains. North of US-70 will see more consistent

RF conditions, where south of US-70 will see isolated RF

conditions.

* WIND…West winds at the 20-foot level will increase to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph through the afternoon and early evening

hours Tuesday.

* HUMIDITY…Relative humidity will drop to 10 to 15 percent

across most of the area.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Little to no threat of thunderstorms at this

time.

* IMPACTS…Existing fires may exhibit extreme fire behavior

and large growth. Any new fires that develop will likely

spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be

careful of activities that may produce sparks.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.