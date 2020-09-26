Red Flag Warning issued September 26 at 8:36AM MDT until September 26 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Dry and Windy Conditions This Afternoon Will Result in Red
Flag Conditions Across Sacramento Mountain Areas…
A surface trough over northeastern NM will create a tight surface
pressure gradient over central NM. Wind could be gusty, resulting
from 35mph winds at the top of the mixing height layer this
afternoon. The past two weeks have seen 10 – 25% of normal
precipitation in that area, leading to fairly dry fuels. Min RH
values have, and will continue to be around 10 – 15% through out
the whole zone. West surface winds of 15 to 20 mph are likely
along with gusts up to 30 mph. The strongest winds will be in the
norther areas of Zone 113. This will result in critical fire
weather conditions for northern portions of the Sacramento
Mountains.
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to
6 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 113 which includes the
Sacramento Mountains. North of US-70 will see more consistent
RF conditions, where south of US-70 will see isolated RF
conditions.
* WIND…West winds at the 20-foot level will increase to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph through the afternoon and early evening
hours Tuesday.
* HUMIDITY…Relative humidity will drop to 10 to 15 percent
across most of the area.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Little to no threat of thunderstorms at this
time.
* IMPACTS…Existing fires may exhibit extreme fire behavior
and large growth. Any new fires that develop will likely
spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be
careful of activities that may produce sparks.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
