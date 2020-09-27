High Wind Warning issued September 27 at 2:15PM CDT until September 28 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe Pass in Texas.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.