High Wind Warning issued September 27 at 3:17AM CDT until September 28 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe Pass.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…High winds could make driving difficult for motorists
driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor
trailers.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
