High Wind Warning issued September 27 at 3:17AM CDT until September 28 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe Pass.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…High winds could make driving difficult for motorists

driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor

trailers.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.