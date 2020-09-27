High Wind Warning issued September 27 at 7:27PM MDT until September 28 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Northeast winds will increase to 25 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph after midnight. A couple hours later, winds
strengthen to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 50 to 55 mph. The
strongest winds will occur along the western slopes of area
mountains, including the Hueco Mountains. Blowing dust is also
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of Hudspeth County, the Otero Mesa, far east
El Paso County, and the Hueco Mountains.
* WHEN…The wind advisory begins at midnight tonight. At 2 AM
MDT it is upgraded to a warning, which will last through 10 AM
MDT Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect the strongest winds to occur
generally between 2 AM and 7 AM Monday. Gusty winds will blow
around unsecured objects, and could also knock down tree limbs.
Additionally, these strong winds will create areas of blowing
dust with reductions in visibility possible.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.