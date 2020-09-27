High Wind Warning issued September 27 at 7:27PM MDT until September 28 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Stronger winds gusts up to 60 mph will occur along the

western slopes of area mountains. Blowing dust is possible too.

* WHERE…West slopes of the Franklin Mountains, including

portions of West El Paso.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM MDT

Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 2 AM

MDT Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect the strongest winds to occur

generally between 2 AM and 7 AM on Monday morning. Gusty winds

will blow around unsecured objects, and could also knock down

tree limbs. Additionally, these strong winds will create areas

of blowing dust with reductions in visibility possible.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.