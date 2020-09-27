Wind Advisory issued September 27 at 1:35PM MDT until September 28 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Stronger winds gusts will occur along the western

slopes of area mountains, including west El Paso, far eastern

Las Cruces, and areas west of the Hueco Mountains. Blowing dust

is also expected.

* WHERE…Hudspeth County, the Otero Mesa, the southern half of

the Tularosa Basin, and El Paso County, including the entire

city of El Paso.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect the strongest winds to occur

generally between 2am and 7am Monday. Gusty winds will blow

around unsecured objects and could also knock down tree limbs.

Additionally, these strong winds will create areas of blowing

dust with reductions in visibility possible.

A Wind Advisory means that winds of at least 30 mph are expected.

Winds this strong can create hazardous driving conditions,

especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution while

driving. Be sure to secure loose outdoor objects. Blowing dust

will also be likely and may impact travel. If you encounter

reduced visibility while driving, either slow your speed to match

the conditions or pull completely off of the road, take your foot

off the brakes and turn off your lights, and wait for conditions

to improve.