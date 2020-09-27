Wind Advisory issued September 27 at 1:35PM MDT until September 28 at 2:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…As the strong coldfront approaches, NE winds will
increase to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph to start. A
couple hours later, winds strengthen to 30 to 40 mph with gusts
up to 50 to 55 mph. The strongest winds will occur along the
western slopes of area mountains, including the Hueco Mountains.
Blowing dust is also expected.
* WHERE…Hudspeth County, the Otero Mesa, and the Hueco
Mountains
* WHEN…The wind advisory begins at midnight tonight. At 2 AM MDT it
is upgraded to a warning, which will last through 10 AM MDT
Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect the strongest winds to occur
generally between 2am and 7am Monday. Gusty winds will blow
around unsecured objects and could also knock down tree limbs.
Additionally, these strong winds will create areas of blowing
dust with reductions in visibility possible.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.