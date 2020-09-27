Wind Advisory issued September 27 at 2:15PM CDT until September 28 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Terrell and Eastern Culberson Counties, and Van Horn
and Highway 54 Corridor and Chisos Basin.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to noon CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments