Wind Advisory issued September 27 at 2:15PM CDT until September 28 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Terrell and Eastern Culberson Counties, and Van Horn

and Highway 54 Corridor and Chisos Basin.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to noon CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.