Wind Advisory issued September 27 at 3:54AM MDT until September 28 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 to 55
mph expected. Stronger winds gusts will occur along the western
slopes of area mountains, including west El Paso, far eastern
Las Cruces, and areas west of the Hueco Mountains. Blowing dust
is also expected.
* WHERE…Hudspeth County, the Otero Mesa, the southern half of
the Tularosa Basin, and El Paso County, including the entire
city of El Paso.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect the strongest winds to occur
generally between 2am and 7am Monday. Gusty winds will blow
around unsecured objects and could also knock down tree limbs.
Additionally, these strong winds will create areas of blowing
dust with reductions in visibility possible.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of at least 30 mph are expected.
Winds this strong can create hazardous driving conditions,
especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution while
driving. Be sure to secure loose outdoor objects. Blowing dust
will also be likely and may impact travel. If you encounter
reduced visibility while driving, either slow your speed to match
the conditions or pull completely off of the road, take your foot
off the brakes and turn off your lights, and wait for conditions
to improve.
