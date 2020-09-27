Wind Advisory issued September 27 at 7:27PM MDT until September 28 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Stronger winds gusts will occur along the western
slopes of area mountains. Blowing dust is also expected.
* WHERE…Southern Dona Ana County including Las Cruces, the
northern half of the Tularosa Basin and the west slopes of the
Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect the strongest winds to occur
generally between 2 AM and 7 AM on Monday. Gusty winds will
blow around unsecured objects and could also knock down tree
limbs. Additionally, these strong winds will create areas of
blowing dust with reductions in visibility possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
