Wind Advisory issued September 27 at 7:27PM MDT until September 28 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Stronger winds gusts will occur along the western

slopes of area mountains. Blowing dust is also expected.

* WHERE…Southern Dona Ana County including Las Cruces, the

northern half of the Tularosa Basin and the west slopes of the

Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect the strongest winds to occur

generally between 2 AM and 7 AM on Monday. Gusty winds will

blow around unsecured objects and could also knock down tree

limbs. Additionally, these strong winds will create areas of

blowing dust with reductions in visibility possible.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.