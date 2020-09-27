Wind Advisory issued September 27 at 7:27PM MDT until September 28 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Blowing dust is also expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Hudspeth County, the southern half of the

Tularosa Basin, and most of El Paso county.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect the strongest winds to occur

generally between 2 AM and 7 AM on Monday. Gusty winds will

blow around unsecured objects and could also knock down tree

limbs. Additionally, these strong winds will create areas of

blowing dust with reductions in visibility possible.

A Wind Advisory means that winds of at least 30 mph are expected.

Winds this strong can create hazardous driving conditions,

especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution while

driving. Be sure to secure loose outdoor objects. Blowing dust

will also be likely and may impact travel. If you encounter

reduced visibility while driving, either slow your speed to match

the conditions or pull completely off of the road, take your foot

off the brakes and turn off your lights, and wait for conditions

to improve.