Wind Advisory issued September 27 at 7:27PM MDT until September 28 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Blowing dust is also expected.
* WHERE…Portions of Hudspeth County, the southern half of the
Tularosa Basin, and most of El Paso county.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect the strongest winds to occur
generally between 2 AM and 7 AM on Monday. Gusty winds will
blow around unsecured objects and could also knock down tree
limbs. Additionally, these strong winds will create areas of
blowing dust with reductions in visibility possible.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of at least 30 mph are expected.
Winds this strong can create hazardous driving conditions,
especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution while
driving. Be sure to secure loose outdoor objects. Blowing dust
will also be likely and may impact travel. If you encounter
reduced visibility while driving, either slow your speed to match
the conditions or pull completely off of the road, take your foot
off the brakes and turn off your lights, and wait for conditions
to improve.