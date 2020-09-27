Wind Advisory issued September 27 at 7:27PM MDT until September 28 at 2:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds will increase to 25 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph after midnight. A couple hours later, winds

strengthen to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 50 to 55 mph. The

strongest winds will occur along the western slopes of area

mountains, including the Hueco Mountains. Blowing dust is also

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Hudspeth County, the Otero Mesa, far east

El Paso County, and the Hueco Mountains.

* WHEN…The wind advisory begins at midnight tonight. At 2 AM

MDT it is upgraded to a warning, which will last through 10 AM

MDT Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect the strongest winds to occur

generally between 2 AM and 7 AM Monday. Gusty winds will blow

around unsecured objects, and could also knock down tree limbs.

Additionally, these strong winds will create areas of blowing

dust with reductions in visibility possible.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.