Wind Advisory issued September 27 at 7:27PM MDT until September 28 at 2:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Stronger winds gusts up to 60 mph will occur along the
western slopes of area mountains. Blowing dust is possible too.
* WHERE…West slopes of the Franklin Mountains, including
portions of West El Paso.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM MDT
Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 2 AM
MDT Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect the strongest winds to occur
generally between 2 AM and 7 AM on Monday morning. Gusty winds
will blow around unsecured objects, and could also knock down
tree limbs. Additionally, these strong winds will create areas
of blowing dust with reductions in visibility possible.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.