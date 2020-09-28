Freeze Warning issued September 28 at 2:12PM MDT until September 29 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE…In the Sacramento Mountains above 7,500ft.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM MDT Tuesday.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
