High Wind Warning issued September 28 at 4:00AM CDT until September 28 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe Pass.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…High winds could make driving difficult for motorists

driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor

trailers.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.