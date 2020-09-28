High Wind Warning issued September 28 at 4:00AM CDT until September 28 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe Pass.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…High winds could make driving difficult for motorists
driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor
trailers.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments