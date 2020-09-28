High Wind Warning issued September 28 at 9:04AM MDT until September 28 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT… NE winds are 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 50 to 55

mph. The strongest winds will occur along the western slopes of

area mountains, including the Hueco Mountains. Blowing dust is

also expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Hudspeth County, the Otero Mesa, far east

El Paso County, and the Hueco Mountains.

* WHEN…Now through 10 AM MDT Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Gusty winds will blow around unsecured

objects, and could also knock down tree limbs. Additionally,

these strong winds will create areas of blowing dust with

reductions in visibility possible.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.