Wind Advisory issued September 28 at 4:00AM CDT until September 28 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Rio Grande Valley, Chinati, Marfa Plateau, and Central
Brewster.

* WHEN…Until noon CDT today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

