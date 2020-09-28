Wind Advisory issued September 28 at 4:00AM CDT until September 28 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Terrell and Eastern Culberson Counties, and Van Horn
and Highway 54 Corridor and Chisos Basin.
* WHEN…Until noon CDT today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
