Red Flag Warning issued October 10 at 2:20PM CDT until October 11 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR HUMIDITY OF

10 TO 15 PERCENT, 20 FOOT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH

FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE

MOUNTAINS, AND THE SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR HUMIDITY

OF 10 PERCENT OR LESS, 20 FOOT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH

FIRE DANGER FOR THE NORTHERN PERMIAN BASIN…

.Near record to record high temperatures Sunday will combine with

windy conditions, low humidity, and dry fuels to result in critical

fire weather conditions.

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a Red

Flag Warning for Southeast New Mexico, the Guadalupe and Delaware

Mountains, and the Sacramento Foothills, which is in effect from

noon to 7 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in

effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills, Southeast New Mexico, and

the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* TIMING…Sunday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS…West 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph in the

mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* RFTI…4 or near critical.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm

temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.