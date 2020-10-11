Red Flag Warning issued October 11 at 1:56PM CDT until October 11 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills, Southeast New Mexico, the

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, and the northern Permian Basin.

* TIMING…Through early evening.

* WINDS…In the plains, west 15 to 25 mph, gusts up to 35 mph. In

the mountains, west 20 to 35 mph, gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Below 10 percent.

* RFTI…3 to 4 or near critical.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm

temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.