Red Flag Warning issued October 11 at 1:56PM CDT until October 11 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills, Southeast New Mexico, the
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, and the northern Permian Basin.
* TIMING…Through early evening.
* WINDS…In the plains, west 15 to 25 mph, gusts up to 35 mph. In
the mountains, west 20 to 35 mph, gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Below 10 percent.
* RFTI…3 to 4 or near critical.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm
temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.