Red Flag Warning issued October 11 at 3:42AM CDT until October 11 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON FOR HUMIDITY OF 15

PERCENT OR LESS, 20 FOOT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH

FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE

MOUNTAINS, THE SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, AND PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN

PERMIAN BASIN…

.Near record to record high temperatures today will combine with

windy conditions, low humidity, and dry fuels to result in

critical fire weather conditions.

* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above

7000 Feet and Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* TIMING…This afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS…West 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* RFTI…3 to 5 or near critical to critical.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm

temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.