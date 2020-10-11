Red Flag Warning issued October 11 at 3:42AM CDT until October 11 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON FOR HUMIDITY OF 15
PERCENT OR LESS, 20 FOOT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH
FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE
MOUNTAINS, THE SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, AND PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN
PERMIAN BASIN…
.Near record to record high temperatures today will combine with
windy conditions, low humidity, and dry fuels to result in
critical fire weather conditions.
* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above
7000 Feet and Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* TIMING…This afternoon and early evening.
* WINDS…West 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* RFTI…3 to 5 or near critical to critical.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm
temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.