Red Flag Warning issued October 11 at 4:49AM MDT until October 11 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Dry and Windy Conditions over Central and Eastern New Mexico
This Afternoon Resulting in Red Flag Conditions…
A surface lee side trough near the front range will strengthen
this afternoon, creating a tighter pressure gradient over the
northern zones. A low level jet also forms at this time. Winds at
the 20-foot level will be westerly at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts
around 30 mph during the afternoon. With Minimum Relative Humidity
values expected to be around 10 percent and dry fuels in place,
Red Flag Warning criteria is expected to be met.
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to
5 PM MDT this afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 113, as well as isolated
conditions in the northern parts of Fire Weather Zone 112 near
or in higher elevation.
* WIND…West winds at the 20-foot level will increase to 15 to 20
mph with gusts to 30 mph through the afternoon hours. Winds will
quickly calm down near sunset.
* HUMIDITY…Relative humidity will drop to 10 to 12 percent
across most of the area.
* IMPACTS…Existing fires may exhibit extreme fire behavior
and large growth. Any new fires that develop will likely
spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be
careful of activities that may produce sparks.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments