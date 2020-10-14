High Wind Warning issued October 14 at 2:12PM CDT until October 15 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to noon MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS… Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.