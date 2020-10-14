Red Flag Warning issued October 14 at 2:33PM CDT until October 14 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/
THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF
20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE
AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS, AND GAINES
AND DAWSON COUNTIES…
.Hot and dry conditions combined with very dry fuels will create
critical fire weather conditions across SE New Mexico and
adjacent plains this afternoon and early evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Sacramento Foothills and
Guadalupe Mountains, Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, and
Delaware Mountains.
* TIMING…This afternoon.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* RFTI…4 or near critical.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.