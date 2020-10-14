Red Flag Warning issued October 14 at 2:33PM CDT until October 14 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/

THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF

20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE

AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS, AND GAINES

AND DAWSON COUNTIES…

.Hot and dry conditions combined with very dry fuels will create

critical fire weather conditions across SE New Mexico and

adjacent plains this afternoon and early evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Sacramento Foothills and

Guadalupe Mountains, Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, and

Delaware Mountains.

* TIMING…This afternoon.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…4 or near critical.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.