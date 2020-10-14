Red Flag Warning issued October 14 at 3:18AM CDT until October 14 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON FOR ALL OF
SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE GUADALUPE MOUNTAINS AND NORTHERN PERMIAN
BASIN FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10 PERCENT AND HIGH TO VERY
HIGH FIRE DANGER…
.Hot and dry conditions combined with very dry fuels will create
critical fire weather conditions across SE New Mexico and
adjacent plains this afternoon and early evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Dawson, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet
and Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* TIMING…This afternoon.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* RFTI…3 to 5 or critical.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
Comments