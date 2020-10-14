Red Flag Warning issued October 14 at 3:18AM CDT until October 14 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON FOR ALL OF

SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE GUADALUPE MOUNTAINS AND NORTHERN PERMIAN

BASIN FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10 PERCENT AND HIGH TO VERY

HIGH FIRE DANGER…

.Hot and dry conditions combined with very dry fuels will create

critical fire weather conditions across SE New Mexico and

adjacent plains this afternoon and early evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe

Mountains, Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains and Lea.

* TIMING…This Afternoon and evening.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…4-5 or critical.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.