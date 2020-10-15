Wind Advisory issued October 15 at 1:25AM CDT until October 15 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northerly winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico, much of the Permian

Basin and a large part of the Trans Pecos.

* WHEN…Until noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. At

times these winds will be accompanied by blowing dust and near

open fields and construction sites the visibility could be less

than a mile.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.