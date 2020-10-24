Special Weather Statement issued October 24 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…A prolonged period of below freezing and record cold
temperatures Monday through Wednesday with most locations seeing
their first freeze of the season. Periods of accumulating
freezing rain, sleet, and snow.
* WHERE…Locations mainly along and north of I-10.
* WHEN…Monday morning through Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Significant travel impacts may develop, including major
interstates and highways. Accumulations of ice may cause power
outages and bring down trees.
This is an evolving situation so stay tuned to the latest
forecasts and begin to prepare now! If you have travel plans early
next week across New Mexico and west Texas, you may want to make
alternate arrangements. Take steps now to protect tender plants
from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of
outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to
drip slowly. Those that have in- ground sprinkler systems should
drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from
freezing.
Comments