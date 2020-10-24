Special Weather Statement issued October 24 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…A prolonged period of below freezing and record cold

temperatures Monday through Wednesday with most locations seeing

their first freeze of the season. Periods of accumulating

freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

* WHERE…Locations mainly along and north of I-10.

* WHEN…Monday morning through Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Significant travel impacts may develop, including major

interstates and highways. Accumulations of ice may cause power

outages and bring down trees.

This is an evolving situation so stay tuned to the latest

forecasts and begin to prepare now! If you have travel plans early

next week across New Mexico and west Texas, you may want to make

alternate arrangements. Take steps now to protect tender plants

from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of

outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to

drip slowly. Those that have in- ground sprinkler systems should

drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from

freezing.