Red Flag Warning issued October 25 at 5:32AM MDT until October 25 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Dry and Windy Conditions Expected This Afternoon with High

Fire Danger Across Southwest New Mexico…

.Strong southwest flow ahead of an advancing cold front down the

Southern Plains will produce a few hours of Red Flag conditions

across southwest New Mexico. Winds will increase from the

southwest this afternoon 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Continued warm and dry weather will once again produce

temperatures around 10 degrees above normal for late October and

drop relative humidity to the lower teens. The areas of greatest

fire danger will be the Gila Wilderness and the I-10 corridor in

southwest New Mexico, where winds will be strongest. Ongoing

drought conditions will increase the risk, especially in places

where dry fuels are present.

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to

8 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 110 including portions of the

Gila Wilderness. Fire weather zone 111 across the New Mexico

bootheel. Fire weather zone 112 and the lower I-25 corridor.

* WIND…Sustained winds from the southwest at 18 to 25 mph. Wind

gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.