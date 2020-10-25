Red Flag Warning issued October 25 at 5:32AM MDT until October 25 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Dry and Windy Conditions Expected This Afternoon with High
Fire Danger Across Southwest New Mexico…
.Strong southwest flow ahead of an advancing cold front down the
Southern Plains will produce a few hours of Red Flag conditions
across southwest New Mexico. Winds will increase from the
southwest this afternoon 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Continued warm and dry weather will once again produce
temperatures around 10 degrees above normal for late October and
drop relative humidity to the lower teens. The areas of greatest
fire danger will be the Gila Wilderness and the I-10 corridor in
southwest New Mexico, where winds will be strongest. Ongoing
drought conditions will increase the risk, especially in places
where dry fuels are present.
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to
8 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 110 including portions of the
Gila Wilderness. Fire weather zone 111 across the New Mexico
bootheel. Fire weather zone 112 and the lower I-25 corridor.
* WIND…Sustained winds from the southwest at 18 to 25 mph. Wind
gusts of 30 to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
