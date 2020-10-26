Hard Freeze Warning issued October 26 at 3:40AM CDT until October 27 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening to 10 AM CDT /9
AM MDT/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
