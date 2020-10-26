High Wind Warning issued October 26 at 2:55PM CDT until October 27 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 40 to 50 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Hard Freeze Warning,
temperatures as low as 16 degrees.
* WHERE…For the High Wind Warning, Guadalupe Pass. For the Hard
Freeze Warning, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 9 PM MDT Tuesday. For
the Hard Freeze Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.