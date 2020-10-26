Winter Storm Warning issued October 26 at 10:17PM MDT until October 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Early Season Winter Storm to Bring Snow Accumulations and a
Mix of Wintry Precipitation …
.A deep upper low pressure system continues to progress across
portions of Arizona, meanwhile cold air has poored into portions
of the Borderland. Snow and a wintry mix have developed and will
continue through the daytime hours on Tuesday impacting portions
of Grant, Sierra, Dona Ana, Luna, and Otero Counties in New Mexico
as well as Hudspeth and El Paso County in far west Texas. Lowland
accumulations of 1 – 3″ are likely south of Sierra county, with
less the closer to the international border you are. Additionally,
4 to 8+” are expected over mountains, the higher amounts over the
Sacramento Mountains, with a general 4 to 6″ in the adjacent
lowland locations of Sierra county. Snow chances will gradually
taper off by Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snowfall of 3 to 7
across the Gila and Black Range, with up to 6 to 12 inces
across the Sacramento Mountains.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slick and icy roadways will make travel
difficult on Tuesday. Ongoing snow showers may reduce
visibilities under a mile along Interstate 25 and U.S Highway
70.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Protect animals and
plants from freezing temperatures.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.