Winter Storm Warning issued October 26 at 2:46PM CDT until October 28 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…A MAJOR WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY

WEDNESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow

accumulations of up to 7 inches across southeast New Mexico and

lesser amounts across the Permian Basin. Ice accumulations of

around a quarter of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…From 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening to 7 AM CDT /6 AM

MDT/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the

ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect very icy and snow packed roads,

sidewalks, and other exposed surfaces. Dangerous travel

conditions are also expected across the area. Some roads could

become impassable.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.