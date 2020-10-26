Winter Storm Warning issued October 26 at 2:46PM CDT until October 28 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…A MAJOR WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY
WEDNESDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to 7 inches across southeast New Mexico and
lesser amounts across the Permian Basin. Ice accumulations of
around a quarter of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening to 7 AM CDT /6 AM
MDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect very icy and snow packed roads,
sidewalks, and other exposed surfaces. Dangerous travel
conditions are also expected across the area. Some roads could
become impassable.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.