Winter Storm Warning issued October 26 at 3:37AM CDT until October 28 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…MAJOR WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH
EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to 6 inches and ice accumulations of one
quarter to one half of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening to 7 AM CDT /6 AM
MDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Winter Storm Warning means significant
amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected. Strong winds are
also possible in the Guadalupe Mountains. This will make travel
very hazardous.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.
