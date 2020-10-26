Winter Storm Warning issued October 26 at 3:37AM CDT until October 28 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…MAJOR WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH

EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow

accumulations of up to 6 inches and ice accumulations of one

quarter to one half of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…From 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening to 7 AM CDT /6 AM

MDT/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Winter Storm Warning means significant

amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected. Strong winds are

also possible in the Guadalupe Mountains. This will make travel

very hazardous.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.