Winter Storm Warning issued October 26 at 8:09AM CDT until October 28 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…FREEZING DRIZZLE AND FOG THIS MORNING AND A MAJOR WINTER STORM

TO IMPACT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory this morning, freezing

drizzle and freezing fog. Ice accumulations of a light glaze.

For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation

expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches and ice

accumulations of around one half of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CDT /11 AM

MDT/ today.For the Winter Storm Warning, from 7 PM CDT /6 PM

MDT/ this evening to 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the

ice. Travel could be impacted this morning and become even worse

overnight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some roads could become slick, especially

secondary roads and on overpasses.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.