Winter Storm Warning issued October 26 at 8:09AM CDT until October 28 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FREEZING DRIZZLE AND FOG THIS MORNING AND A MAJOR WINTER STORM
TO IMPACT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory this morning, freezing
drizzle and freezing fog. Ice accumulations of a light glaze.
For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches and ice
accumulations of around one half of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CDT /11 AM
MDT/ today.For the Winter Storm Warning, from 7 PM CDT /6 PM
MDT/ this evening to 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel could be impacted this morning and become even worse
overnight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some roads could become slick, especially
secondary roads and on overpasses.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.