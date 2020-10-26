Winter Weather Advisory issued October 26 at 10:17PM MDT until October 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Early Season Winter Storm to Bring Snow Accumulations and a
Mix of Wintry Precipitation …
.A deep upper low pressure system continues to progress across
portions of Arizona, meanwhile cold air has poored into portions
of the Borderland. Snow and a wintry mix have developed and will
continue through the daytime hours on Tuesday impacting portions
of Grant, Sierra, Dona Ana, Luna, and Otero Counties in New Mexico
as well as Hudspeth and El Paso County in far west Texas. Lowland
accumulations of 1 – 3″ are likely south of Sierra county, with
less the closer to the international border you are. Additionally,
4 to 8+” are expected over mountains, the higher amounts over the
Sacramento Mountains, with a general 4 to 6″ in the adjacent
lowland locations of Sierra county. Snow chances will gradually
taper off by Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
* WHAT…Isolated areas of freezing rain will transition to snow
showers by Tuesday morning and continue as a rain and snow mix
throughout the day. Total snowfall of up to one inch and a light
glade of ice possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and far west
Texas.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slick and icy roadways will make travel
difficult on Tuesday. Ongoing snow showers may reduce
visibilities under a mile along U.S Highways 54 and 62..
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Protect animals and
plants from freezing temperatures.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments