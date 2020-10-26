Winter Weather Advisory issued October 26 at 10:17PM MDT until October 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Early Season Winter Storm to Bring Snow Accumulations and a

Mix of Wintry Precipitation …

.A deep upper low pressure system continues to progress across

portions of Arizona, meanwhile cold air has poored into portions

of the Borderland. Snow and a wintry mix have developed and will

continue through the daytime hours on Tuesday impacting portions

of Grant, Sierra, Dona Ana, Luna, and Otero Counties in New Mexico

as well as Hudspeth and El Paso County in far west Texas. Lowland

accumulations of 1 – 3″ are likely south of Sierra county, with

less the closer to the international border you are. Additionally,

4 to 8+” are expected over mountains, the higher amounts over the

Sacramento Mountains, with a general 4 to 6″ in the adjacent

lowland locations of Sierra county. Snow chances will gradually

taper off by Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

* WHAT…Isolated areas of freezing rain will transition to snow

showers by Tuesday morning and continue as a rain and snow mix

throughout the day. Total snowfall of up to one inch and a light

glade of ice possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and far west

Texas.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slick and icy roadways will make travel

difficult on Tuesday. Ongoing snow showers may reduce

visibilities under a mile along U.S Highways 54 and 62..

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Protect animals and

plants from freezing temperatures.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.