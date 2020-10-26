Winter Weather Advisory issued October 26 at 2:46PM CDT until October 28 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…A MAJOR WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY
WEDNESDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an
inch.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and western Texas.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some roads could become slick, especially
secondary roads and on overpasses.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-
9292.