Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 9:08 pm
Published 1:46 pm

Winter Weather Advisory issued October 26 at 2:46PM CDT until October 28 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…A MAJOR WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY
WEDNESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an
inch.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and western Texas.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some roads could become slick, especially
secondary roads and on overpasses.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-
9292.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content