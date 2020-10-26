Winter Weather Advisory issued October 26 at 3:37AM CDT until October 28 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…MAJOR WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH
EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and western Texas.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Winter Weather Advisory means that
periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel
difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited
visibilities, and use caution while driving.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-
9292.
Comments