Winter Weather Advisory issued October 26 at 3:37AM CDT until October 28 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…MAJOR WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH

EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an

inch.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and western Texas.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Winter Weather Advisory means that

periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel

difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited

visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-

9292.