Winter Weather Advisory issued October 26 at 5:36AM MDT until October 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Early Season Winter Storm to Bring a Mix of Wintry
Precipitation and Snow Accumulations…
.A strong upper low moving into Arizona and New Mexico will
combine with a polar cold front moving in from the northeast to
bring a chance of wintry precipitation Monday night through
Wednesday morning to portions of Grant, Sierra, Dona Ana and
Otero Counties in New Mexico as well as northern Hudspeth County
in far west Texas. Rain showers will transition to freezing rain
and sleet Monday evening with snow accumulations beginning early
Tuesday morning as temperatures fall below freezing. Lowland
accumulations of 1-3″ are likely, along with higher amounts over
mountains. Snow chances will gradually taper off by Wednesday
morning.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation and snow accumulations expected.
Total snowfall of 1 to 3 inches below 5,000 feet, with ice
accumulations of a light glaze. Heavy mountain snow totaling in
5 to 8 inches over the Sacramento Mountains. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slick and icy roadways will make travel
difficult on Tuesday. Ongoing snow showers may reduce
visibilities under a mile along Interstate 25 and U.S Highway
70.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Protect animals and
plants from freezing temperatures.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
