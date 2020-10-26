Winter Weather Advisory issued October 26 at 5:36AM MDT until October 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Early Season Winter Storm to Bring a Mix of Wintry

Precipitation and Snow Accumulations…

.A strong upper low moving into Arizona and New Mexico will

combine with a polar cold front moving in from the northeast to

bring a chance of wintry precipitation Monday night through

Wednesday morning to portions of Grant, Sierra, Dona Ana and

Otero Counties in New Mexico as well as northern Hudspeth County

in far west Texas. Rain showers will transition to freezing rain

and sleet Monday evening with snow accumulations beginning early

Tuesday morning as temperatures fall below freezing. Lowland

accumulations of 1-3″ are likely, along with higher amounts over

mountains. Snow chances will gradually taper off by Wednesday

morning.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation and snow accumulations expected.

Overnight freezing rain transitioning into snow showers by

Tuesday morning. Total snowfall of 1 to 3 inches, with

overnight ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as

high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and far west

Texas.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slick and icy roadways will make travel

difficult on Tuesday. Ongoing snow showers may reduce

visibilities under a mile along U.S Highways 54 and 62..

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Protect animals and

plants from freezing temperatures.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.