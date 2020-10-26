Winter Weather Advisory issued October 26 at 8:09AM CDT until October 28 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…FREEZING DRIZZLE AND FOG THIS MORNING AND A MAJOR WINTER STORM

TO IMPACT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of

an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and western Texas.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Winter Storm Warning means significant

amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected. Strong winds are

also possible in the Guadalupe Mountains. This will make travel

very hazardous.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-

9292.