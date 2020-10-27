Freeze Warning issued October 27 at 2:35PM CDT until October 28 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE…Rio Grande Valley, and Chisos Basin.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
