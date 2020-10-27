Hard Freeze Warning issued October 27 at 3:05AM CDT until October 27 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS

MORNING FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS…

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 40 to 50 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Hard Freeze Warning,

temperatures in the upper teens and 20s.

* WHERE…For the High Wind Warning, Guadalupe Pass of west Texas.

For the Hard Freeze Warning, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 9 PM MDT Tuesday. For

the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops,

other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected

outdoor plumbing.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.