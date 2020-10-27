High Wind Warning issued October 27 at 2:35PM CDT until October 27 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.